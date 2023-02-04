Last call for Covid booster jabs before vaccinations are paused next weekend

People across the North West who are due a Covid booster jab are being urged to come forward before the vaccination programme is paused next weekend.

Sunday 12 February is the last day of the autumn booster campaign and will also be the final day that 16 to 49-year-olds who are not considered at risk, and who have only had a primary course, will be able to get a booster following updated advice.

NHS England say that after Sunday 12, special arrangements will be put in place for people who are at extreme clinical risk from Covid-19.

Jennifer Connolly, Director of Public Health for Stockport, said: “Now is the time for anyone 50 or over to get the winter booster before the national programme pauses. It’s also not too late for anyone who still needs a first, second or first booster vaccination to come forward.

“Vaccination is the best protection against serious illness especially older people and those with a weakened immune system.”

There are now plans to move to a more targeted approach, wither further vaccination campaigns expected in the autumn.

More than 17.3 million people have so far come forward for a booster throughout this winter.

The NHS Covid-19 vaccination programme has delivered 144.5 million doses of the vaccine since Maggie Keenan became the first in the world to receive an approved jab.

NHS Director of Vaccinations and Screening Steve Russell said: "There is just one week left of the autumn booster campaign and so if you are eligible for a booster but have yet to take up your latest dose, please do so before the end of next week.

"Whether you have had previous doses or a bout of covid, we know that a booster is the best way to maintain protection against serious illness from covid for yourself and your loved ones, so please do make the most of the offer while it is available and give yourself both protection and peace of mind for the year ahead.

"NHS staff have worked really hard to deliver a combined 38 million flu and covid doses this winter amid record pressures on emergency services, providing crucial protection and keeping thousands out of hospital, and they will be ready to stand up future campaigns with the same dedication and determination once new guidance is set out."