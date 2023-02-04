Two men in their twenties killed in M57 crash in Kirkby

Two men have been killed after their car collided with a HGV on the M57 motorway.

It happened near Junction 6 on the Southbound carriageway near Kirkby on Friday night.

Emergency services were called at 9.10pm following reports a Seat car had been in a collision.

The driver and one of the passengers in the car, both men in their 20s and from the Kirkby area, died at the scene. They are yet to be identified.

A third man who was in the car, also in his 20s and from the Kirkby area, was injured during the collision and is currently being treated in hospital.

The driver of the HGV stopped at the scene and is assisting with enquiries.

On Saturday morning the M57 currently remained closed in both directions to allow for investigative work to be carried out.

Detective Sergeant Andy Roper from Merseyside Police said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the families of the two men who tragically died and the third man seriously injured following last night’s collision.

“An investigation is underway which is in the very early stages.

“We are trying to establish the circumstances that led up to the collision and would ask anyone who was on the M57 between j6 and j7 around 9pm last night who saw anything significant or thinks they captured something on their dashcam to contact us.

“Investigative work will remain ongoing on the M57 for a considerable period of time and motorists are advised to avoid the area. We would like to thank people for their patience as this matter is dealt with.”

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has any information is asked to call the police Matrix Serious Collision Investigation Unit on (0151) 777 5747, email SCIU@merseyside.police.uk, or DM @MerPolCC on Twitter quoting reference 23000100453.