A friend of missing mother Nicola Bulley has taken to social media to react to speculation over her friend's disappearance.

Posting on Facebook with the permission of Nicola's family, Tilly Ann said inappropriate comments on the case had caused hurt and distress for Nicola's family and friends.

The 45-year-old has been missing since Friday 27 when she disappeared while walking her dog Willow in the village of St Michael's on Wyre.

A huge police operation is still in place to try and find her, with the search now into its tenth day.

Police have been searching the River Wyre for the past week

Tilly Ann said her friend is a 'very strong swimmer' and claimed her dog's harness would always be taken off on that particular walk.

Nicola's dog's harness was found on the floor next to a bench where her mobile phone was found. It's claimed Willow, her Springer Spaniel, was also found to be dry.

Lancashire Police revealed on Friday that their working theory is that Nicola fell into the water.

However, her family have pushed back on those claims.

Nicola's friend also claims that a CCTV camera which would have captured some of her last known movements wasn't working.

Nicola's partner Paul spoke to the media on Friday, and said the family will never give up hope in finding her.

Tilly Ann said: "Those who know Paul know that he is a very chilled out guy, spiritual, dotes on his family and honestly are used to his silly sense of humour, my husband especially who is best friends with him and has known him since birth.

"To watch him in that interview was devastating. We can see the hurt and pain and can see how much he's struggling to hold back the tears. He's is completely focusing on his girls because if he even stops to think about anything else, he will lose it and he doesn't want to worry his girls even more than they already are."

The police search has been aided by specialists and divers from HM Coastguard, mountain rescue, and Lancashire Fire and Rescue Service - with sniffer dogs, drones and police helicopters deployed.

Detectives are also working behind the scenes to analyse CCTV and dashcam videos, and members of the public with footage which could be useful have been urged to come forward.

Anyone with information or footage has been asked to call 101, quoting log 565 of January 30.