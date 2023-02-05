Play Brightcove video

Watch the full report from Granada Reports' Emma Sweeney

A group of volunteers from Manchester have converted a Transit van into a "wash bus" in an attempt to help the city's homeless.

The Manchester Homeless Group - which has been on the go for eight years - recently bought the van following a crowdfunding campaign. They've since fitted it with a shower, sink, microwave and computer.

Volunteers say the new purchase is a "game changer" in helping them to deliver their outreach services.

Lee Smith said: "I think it'll be a whole new lifeline for them [people using the van] because if you need to get warm, a shower is obviously the thing to help you get warm.

"We've got all new clothing, everything like that on board - hot drinks.

"We can get them virtually everything that a hotel can get."

The first man to take a shower on board the bus described the new facility as "amazing" and said it would "make a difference."

Volunteers like Lee say the new bus is a 'game changer' Credit: ITV Granada Reports

Manchester Homeless Group - who take to the streets twice a week - say the new wheels have already had a marked impact as they've been able transport people from the cold and into the warmth.

Alan Morris, the group's founder said: "we've got 3 or 4 of them off the street.

"We've took them to a local charity and referred them to Andy Burnham's "Bed Every Night" scheme.

"Considering we've only had it a few weeks, it's done quite a lot already."

And the group is hoping it won't stop there - they now have plans to expand further in the future in a bid to reach even more people on the city's streets.