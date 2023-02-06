Nurses and ambulance staff across the North West have joined the UK's biggest ever health strike.

Monday’s industrial action marks the first time the two groups have staged stoppages on the same day during the current wave of disputes convulsing public services.

It prompted NHS Providers – which represents trusts – to urge the public to use emergency services “wisely”.

Members of the Royal College of Nursing strike at Aintree Hospital Credit: ITV News

The Royal College of Nursing say there are walkouts at 73 NHS trusts across England in their dispute over pay and staffing.

Almost 2,000 ambulance workers in the North West are also on strike in a row over pay and working conditions.

Estephanie Dunn, the Regional Director at the Royal College of Nursing says "We were hoping that we would have been closer to a resolution at this point. And it's difficult for our members. It's difficult for our patients that we're having to continue to take this action."

Play Brightcove video

Pressure is mounting for the PM to resolve the dispute in England, given health strikes in Wales were paused recently following an improved pay offer - and Scottish walkouts were put on hold last month to allow further negotiations.

The Royal College of Nursing which is staging two days of action – has said that it is calling out twice as many of its members than it did during earlier strikes in December and January.

Ambulance crews and call handlers will return to work on Tuesday but are then due to walk out again on Friday.

Members of GMB union strike outside Fazakerley ambulance station Credit: ITV News

Workers have volunteered to keep ambulances on the road for life threatening situations, but North West Ambulance Service is asking people to find an alternative way to reach Accident and Emergency if they can.