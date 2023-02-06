Play Brightcove video

A video report by Granada Reports Sports Correspondent David Chisnall

Manchester United fans have travelled to Germany to mark the 65th anniversary of the Munich air crash.

A total of 23 people were killed, including eight of the Busby Babes, when their plane crashed on 6 February 1958.

The British European Airways Flight 609 crashed while trying to take off from Munich Airport in the snow and ice.

Every February people travel en mass too Germany to mark the anniversary of the darkest day in the club's history. Credit: British Pathé

The memorial at Manchesterplatz in Germany has become the focal point of remembrance to those who died in the disaster.

One person attending the service said: "I remember my dad meeting me outside school and saying there had been an absolute tragedy in Manchester so it always gets to your heart."

One of the first people on the scene that day was Hans Wieser. He and a nurse who treated the survivors were at the service.

Play Brightcove video

Hans Wieser said: "It's a very emotional day. The memories all come flooding back. Being here at the site today it was a very snowy day at the time.

"There was 10 centimetres of snow on the ground and then all of a sudden airplane crash happened.

"I was on the site literally two minutes after it had happened. It's just such an emotional day, being here with all these memories. There was so much going on."

United legend Bryan Robson also travelled to the site in West Germany as an ambassador for the club and to unveil the latest permanent tribute.

Bryan Robson said: "It's never going to be forgotten and it shouldn't be and that's why we should always educate the kids throughout England."

Play Brightcove video

Family generations came together to read out the names of those who died.

A poem was read by one of United's under 13s team who along with Street Reds from the club's foundation attended the service in Munich.

U13s player Peter said: "It's a very special moment, because of the history of the club and we're really proud to be here today."

Another player, Zane, continued: "We're the new generation of this club and I think they made the club what it is."

At 3.04pm there was a two minute silence followed by the laying of wreaths and singing The Flowers of Manchester.

Thousands gathered at the remembrance service which took place at Old Trafford. Credit: ITV News

Thousands of people also gathered in Manchester where the names of all those who perished were read out.

United manager Erik Ten Hag laid flowers at the memorial at Old Trafford.