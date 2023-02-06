A neglected dog found with the 'worst case of fleas' ever seen by the RSPCA has found a new home - with one of his rescuers.

Bobby was found by inspector Anthony Joynes after he was called to check on the welfare of the terrier cross at an address in Birkenhead.

The 13-year-old dog had lost most of his fur due to being riddled with fleas, along with sore and infected ears and eyes.

The local RSPCA said it was the 'worse case of fleas' they had ever seen. Credit: RSPCA

His owner said they could no longer care for Bobby due to a change in circumstances and was considering having him put down.

Kay Hawthorne, the branch manager, said: “He was filthy and in quite a state with more fleas than we have seen on a single animal. He had barely any fur from the waist down and you could just see thousands of black dots all over him - which were the fleas.

“He had dirty infected ears and was also struggling from untreated dry eyes - both were sore and infected. One of his nails was very overgrown and gnarled, whilst another had grown into a complete circle - piercing his pad and growing into it significantly.

“Staff got to work and gave him a good clean where lots of fleas got washed off. He was treated for his fleas once he was dry. He was then wormed, his sore eyes were bathed his and then we lubricated them.

“He then had his blocked ears cleaned out and we started him on a course of treatment to help clear the infection.

“We clipped his gnarled nail, and removed the piercing one from the pad, then bathed the wound, enabling him to put his foot down and walk properly for the first time in a long time.

“While all this was taking place he didn’t stop wagging his tail the whole time.

“That night he slept in a warm room on a clean, thick plump bed - the best uninterrupted sleep he had had in a long time, without the discomfort of fleas making him itchy and restless. His ears and eyes weren’t bothering him and he was able to walk without the piercing pain of a nail in his foot.”

Kay bonded with Bobby so much that she decided to rehome him herself.

She added: “He was just so sweet natured and lovely and I knew we would struggle to find him a home at such an elderly age so I took him on. He now looks so happy and it just proves there is life in the old dog yet!”

Inspector Joynes said he was delighted to see a transformed Bobby and is over-the-moon he is now enjoying a new chapter in life with Kay.

He said: “Poor Bobby really was in a bad way and it was so upsetting to think the owner was considering putting him to sleep, due to moving away and leaving him in the care of someone else who was struggling to cope. He should never have been left to get in such a state with veterinary assistance and charities around who would help in this situation.

“He was riddled with fleas and had other infections and problems which were causing him real problems - but thanks to RSPCA staff he is transformed and is adorable. He has fallen on all four paws now he has been adopted by Kay too - I am thrilled.”