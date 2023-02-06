Police are continuing to appeal for witnesses following the disappearance of a woman over a year ago.

Alisha Apostoloff-Boyarin, 24, was reported missing by her grandmother on 2 February 2022 after she had not heard from her and became concerned for her safety.

A missing persons investigation was then launched by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

After various lines of enquiry, the search then developed into a murder investigation.

A 59-year-old man with connections to Ashton-Under-Lyne was arrested on suspicion of murder in March 2022 and has since been released on bail.

Although the man is still being investigated, officers are still continuing the search for the woman from Ashton-Under-Lyne.

Detective Chief Inspector Liam Boden said: "We can confirm that Alisha travelled as a passenger in a vehicle to the Bishop Auckland area, County Durham on Friday 14th January 2022."

"She was later seen travelling in the same vehicle on Saturday 22nd January 2022, leaving Glossop towards Chapel-en-le-frith in Derbyshire. Alisha has not been seen or heard from since.

"The vehicle she was a passenger in is described as a 2003 gold coloured Volkswagen Passat saloon. Of which the car has been seized and examined extensively.

“A year has passed now and still Alisha has not been seen by family, friends and loved ones and as the investigation continues it is believed that she may have come to serious harm."

DCI Boden is calling on the public to "cast your minds" back to Saturday 22 January 2022 and the days that followed to remember if you saw anything which appeared to be suspicious.

"Did you see Alisha? Have you seen the vehicle in question? Do you know where that vehicle went? Did you witness any suspicious activity on nearby lanes or land?"

GMP are also appealing to Derbyshire rural communities, mainly around Glossop, Buxton and Chapel-en-le-frith to come forward "if you have seen anything suspicious or vehicles trespassing on private land around these dates".

People in these areas are urged to contact police if they know anything immediately, no matter how small or insignificant it may seem.

DCI Boden continued: “We are looking for CCTV, dashcam footage, images or any accounts of suspicious behaviour around that date as this will bring us one step closer to finding Alisha and help us understand what has happened to her.”

If you want to submit any information you can call police on 101 or submit information via GMP’s Major Incident Portal to upload footage and information: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/06GMP22G11-PO1.

You can also call GMPs Major Incident team on 0161 856 6777 or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."