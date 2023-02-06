A private underwater rescue team is set to assist police in their search for missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley.

Specialist Group International (SGI), led by forensic expert Peter Faulding, will begin aiding the search for Ms Bulley in the waterways of St Michael's on Wyre village in Lancashire from Monday morning.

In a post on Specialist Group International's Facebook page, Mr Faulding said his team will "work closely" with police.

"I have just had a long call with the Lancashire police search adviser to discuss the search for Nicola," he said.

"We will work closely with the police search teams who are working long hours to find Nicola.

"The team are leaving shortly from our base in Dorking en route to Lancashire to start tomorrow morning."

It comes as new images have been released of Ms Bulley from the day she disappeared.

Ms Bulley is pictured loading the boot of her car. Credit: Family / Emma White

The images, taken from her home's doorbell camera and released by her family, show the mother-of-two loading her car before driving her two children to school.

She is wearing a long black coat, and her blonde hair is pulled back into a ponytail.

The force believes the 45-year-old mortgage adviser went missing in just "a 10-minute window" on 27 January while she was walking her dog, Willow, close to the River Wyre, after dropping off her daughters - aged six and nine - at school.

Ms Bulley had logged in to a Microsoft Teams call at 9.01am, which ended at 9.30am with her phone still connected to the call.

The bench where Nicola Bulley’s phone was found Credit: Danny Lawson/PA

She was seen by another dog walker at 9.10am - the last known sighting - and police traced telephony records of her mobile phone as it remained on a bench overlooking the river at 9.20am.

The device was found by a dog walker at around 9.35am, with Willow nearby.

Teams from Lancashire Constabulary have been searching the river.

Police have been attempting to trace Ms Bulley's movements since she was reported missing. Credit: PA

Meanwhile, a woman described as a "key witness" by police has come forward. On Saturday, officers said they wanted to trace a person seen pushing a pram in the area near where the dog walker went missing.

In an update on its Facebook page, Lancashire Constabulary said the woman had come forward "very quickly".

The force also warned against "totally unacceptable" speculation and abuse on social media.

"The speculation and abuse on social media aimed at some people who are merely assisting our inquiry is totally unacceptable," the force said.

"We would urge people to remember that we are investigating the disappearance of Nicola, and the priority is Nicola and her family. We want to find her and provide answers to her family."

