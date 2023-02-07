Government officials have confirmed cases of Avian flu have been found at Alexandra Park in Oldham, after a number of birds were found dead.

To help stop the spread of the disease, the council the boating lake, where the birds were found, has been closed to all activities, including fishing, until further notice.

Park staff have placed signs around the lake asking people to not feed any birds, keep dogs on leads near the water and stay on the paths.

Visitors are also asked not to touch or try to rescue sick or injured birds and to report any they see to park staff.

Councillor Hannah Roberts, Cabinet Member for Neighbourhoods, said: "This is very sad news as the birds in Alexandra Park are very popular with visitors.

"The UK is currently facing its largest ever outbreak of avian flu with cases reported across the country. Avian flu has nothing to do with water quality or the environment and poses a low risk to humans.

"Anyone who keeps birds must, by law, keep them housed and follow strict bio-security measures."

The council is appealing for anyone who spots a dead bird in the park to report it to the park staff.

