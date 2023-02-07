A cat has been left with fatal injuries after being shot with an air gun in Crewe.

The male feline was found in a woman's garden on Fanshawe Walk, Crewe, in a collapsed state, gasping for breath and unable to walk.

The concerned homeowner then took him to a vet where they initially thought he may have been poisoned.

However, an X-ray later confirmed that the cat had been shot with an airgun, with a pellet becoming lodged in one of his lungs.

RSPCA animal rescue officer Fay Bowers has made door-to-door enquiries in the local area and put up posters.

The cat's injuries were so severe that the vet decided to put him to sleep to prevent further suffering.

Animal rescue officer Fay said: “We’d like to thank the very kind lady who took this poor cat to the vet as he was clearly in a very distressed state and needed urgent veterinary treatment following this cruel and callous attack.

“I’ve made enquiries in the local area and put up posters, but because he wasn’t microchipped or wearing a collar, it makes it more difficult to track down who he might have belonged to."

In 2022, almost 150 reports of domestic and wild animals being targeted with air weapons were reported to the RSPCA, with cats and wild birds being the most common victims.

The animal welfare charity also believes it could help to tackle welfare issues for cats, including abandonments.

"We’d urge people in the local area to come forward with any first-hand information and to report suspicious activity to us.”

The RSPCA has said it will take action against people with airguns who are found to have deliberately targeted animals.

Anyone with information about the airgun shooting should contact the RSPCA’s inspectorate appeal line, in confidence, on 0300 123 8018.