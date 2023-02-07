A charity has launched an emergency appeal to help survivors of a devastating earthquake in central Turkey and North West Syria.

More than 5,000 people have been killed and tens of thousands of others are injured after two major quakes on Monday, 6 February.

Officials in both countries have warned that more is needed to help search the vast area affected by the earthquake.

Action for Humanity/Syria Relief, who are based in Manchester, has now launched a full scale emergency campaign to help support those displaced and injured, as well as the health systems and infrastructure.

Jandairis in Afrin District, Aleppo Countryside Credit: Action For Humanity/Syria Relief

The aid charity is raising money for:

Emergency holistic kits, including tents, food parcels and hygiene kits,

Support for the medical facilities.

Fuel as there is currently no electricity in Idlib.

UK Med, who are based in Manchester, has also sent sent a team to the disaster zone to help.

Professor Tony Redmond, who is the founder of the aid charity, said: "For every sad death there are three or four severely injured survivors who require ongoing surgery.

"We need to get teams in to prevent the complications of these very severe injuries developing and also carrying out limb salvage surgery. "

A member of staff from Action For Humanity/Syria Relief died in the earthquake.

Othman Moqbel, Action For Humanity’s Chief Executive Officer said: “We are sad to confirm a member of the Action For Humanity team has lost her life, as has her child.

"She was a doctor who was motivated with saving the lives of people impacted by the crisis in Syria."

Harim Town in Idleb Credit: Action For Humanity/Syria Relief

"Sadly, she has lost her life. If she hadn’t she would be there now trying to help as many people as possible, just like the rest of her colleagues.

“We call on the public and government to do all they can to support to thousands impacted - there has been over 100km of damage.

"Virtually every village in war-torn and poverty-stricken Syria has been impacted. This is an emergency of an unimaginable scale.”

Authorities fear the death toll will keep climbing after a powerful 7.8 magnitude quake rocked south-eastern Turkey and northern Syria on Monday at approximately 4am.

Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said three British nationals are among the thousands feared missing.

