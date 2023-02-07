Two people have died after a motorbike crash in Blackpool.

Lancashire Police said a pedestrian, man in his 40s, from Blackpool, died at the scene of the crash on Queen's Promenade near Norfolk Avenue on Monday, 6 February.

The motorcyclist, a man in his 50s, from Thornton Cleveleys, died from his injuries shortly after arriving at hospital.

Sergeant Steve Hardman, of the Serious Collision Investigation Unit, said: “This collision has very sadly resulted in the deaths of two people and my thoughts are with their families and friends at this time.

"I would appeal to anyone who witnessed the collision itself or who has any CCTV, dashcam or mobile footage, to get in touch with us as it may assist our investigation.”Anyone with information is urged to contact 101 quoting log 0973 of February 6.