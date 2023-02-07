A seventh person has been arrested in connection with death threats sent to MP Angela Rayner.

A 34-year-old man, from the Hemlington area of Middlesborough, was taken into police custody on Monday on suspicion of making threats to kill.

He has since been released on conditional bail pending further enquiries.

The arrest was part of the ongoing investigation into threatening phone call to Ms Rayner, who represents Ashton, Droylsden and Failsworth and is also the deputy leader of the Labour Party.

Three people have been convicted in connection with the abuse.

Detective Inspector Christopher Dean, of Tameside District CID, said: “GMP will not tolerate any form of abuse including in its online forms – such as calls, texts, emails or via social media – and we will always investigate thoroughly to bring perpetrators to justice.

"If you have been a victim of abuse - whether physical or online – please report it to GMP so we can deal with the matter appropriately.

"We take reports of this nature very seriously and one of our specially trained officers will be on hand to help.