CCTV caught two thieves stealing valuable bear and chimp ornaments

Thieves have been caught on CCTV stealing bear and chimpanzee ornaments from a garden centre in Rochdale.

Footage of the bizarre break-in shows one of the burglars struggling to pick up the bear statue and haul it over a fence.

Meanwhile, two of his accomplices appear to be waiting on a busy road on the other side. A chimpanzee is then successfully passed over.

The garden centre posted details of the thefts on social media along with the CCTV video footage. Credit: MEN Media

At the end of the video the thief balances the bears statue as he struggles to lift it over the fence.

General manager John Jackson said: "I locked up on Sunday night at around 5:15pm and left the premises.

"At 7:55pm, they struck. We came into work this morning to find a lot of pieces of broken statues on the floor. We replayed the CCTV and saw it all.

"They are not heavy - they are as light as a feather really. It is on a main road - cars are going past and everything. Someone must have seen something."

Picture of the Chimpanzee replica stolen from the garden centre in Rochdale. Credit: MEN Media

Gordon Rigg Garden Centre bosses have offered a reward for the return of stolen ornaments which have an estimated worth of around £500.

