CCTV captures thieves stealing bear and chimp replicas from garden centre in Rochdale
Thieves have been caught on CCTV stealing bear and chimpanzee ornaments from a garden centre in Rochdale.
Footage of the bizarre break-in shows one of the burglars struggling to pick up the bear statue and haul it over a fence.
Meanwhile, two of his accomplices appear to be waiting on a busy road on the other side. A chimpanzee is then successfully passed over.
At the end of the video the thief balances the bears statue as he struggles to lift it over the fence.
General manager John Jackson said: "I locked up on Sunday night at around 5:15pm and left the premises.
"At 7:55pm, they struck. We came into work this morning to find a lot of pieces of broken statues on the floor. We replayed the CCTV and saw it all.
"They are not heavy - they are as light as a feather really. It is on a main road - cars are going past and everything. Someone must have seen something."
Gordon Rigg Garden Centre bosses have offered a reward for the return of stolen ornaments which have an estimated worth of around £500.
