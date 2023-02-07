A warning has been issued after at least six people needed medical attention after using ketamine in the Isle of Man.

Health officials suspect the the supply of the Class B drug is tainted and any users are urged to avoid taking it.

The Isle of Man's Interim Director of Public Health, Professor Hugo van Woerden, said: "We’re asking families, carers and others in contact with users to be vigilant for the signs of overdose which include: decreased levels of consciousness, shallow or irregular breathing – including periods where breathing may stop, slow heart rate which can cause cardiac arrest."

If anyone is experiencing any overdose symptoms the advice is to call an ambulance immediately by dialling 999.

The symptoms of a ketamine overdose are similar to those Ketamine users experience as a high, but the side effects can be deadly - including dangerously slow breathing and unconsciousness.

