Report by Emma Sweeney, ITV News Granada Reports.

Thousands of pieces of coal are being suspended from the ceiling at Liverpool Cathedral as part of a monumental new artwork.

The Coalescence art installation by artist Paul Cocksedge is designed to prompt questions in the viewer around energy consumption, the use of fossil fuels and the need to reach net zero.

Spanning six metres in diameter, the artwork is made up of over half a tonne of coal - it's a visual representation of how much power it takes to keep a single 200W light bulb switched on for a year.

The Coalescence installation forms part of a programme of events, exhibitions and artworks leading up to the Cathedral’s 100th anniversary. Credit: Liverpool Cathedral

Coalescence has been crafted using anthracite, a type of coal with a high lustre, which reflects the light, sparkling with unexpected beauty as it hangs from the vast Gothic ceiling of the magnificent Grade I listed Cathedral.

The display in Liverpool is a world debut for Coalescence and the latest artwork to go on display there.

It is part of a programme of events, exhibitions and artworks leading up to Liverpool Cathedral’s 100th anniversary next year.

The display opens to the public on February and is free to view, it runs until 12 March.

Paul Cocksedge and his Coalescence art installation. Credit: Liverpool Cathedral

