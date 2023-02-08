Coroner's concern over spate of deaths linked to controlled substance

Kelly Walsh, 45, died after taking the substance at her home in Atherton.

A ‘bubbly’ and ‘determined’ businesswoman ‘whose smile lit up the room’ took her own life by ingesting a poisonous substance she had bought online, an inquest heard.Kelly Walsh, 45, died after taking the substance at her home in Atherton, Greater Manchester, on 27 February 2021, Bolton Coroner’s Court heard.

A coroner has now vowed to write to the Home Secretary following a spate of deaths in Greater Manchester linked to the same controlled poison.The hearing was the final in a cluster of six to be presided over by the senior coroner for Greater Manchester West Timothy Brennand; the others involving the deaths of Chantelle Williams, Matthew O’Reilly, Samuel Dickenson, Mathew Price, and Shaun Bass.

On each occasion, Mr Brennand concluded that the cause of death was ‘toxicity’ relating to the same controlled poison, which is not being named.

Kelly had set up her own company, Positivity Princess Media. Credit: MEN Media

Ms Walsh had purchased the substance after seeking out advice on an online forum.

Detective Inspector Andrew Wright, of Greater Manchester Police (GMP), told the hearing that numerous forum posts can contain advice and instructions on how people can acquire the controlled poison for the purposes of suicide.DI Wright confirmed that GMP carried out a joint investigation with Surrey Police and Sussex Police after tracing the purchase of the poison, in each case except Ms Walsh's, to a premises on the 'south coast'.

The business, which was not named, had provided the substance to more than 200 people across Europe and was linked to 57 confirmed deaths, DI Wright said.No criminal charges were brought against the business, as the owners believed that they were selling it to people for legitimate reasons, DI Wright said.

Ms Walsh was described by her mother as ‘bubbly’, ‘personable’, ‘intelligent’, and ‘determined’. Ms Walsh Snr said: “She had a smile that lit up the room."In her statement, she said that Ms Walsh had a ‘very successful’ sales career in her 20s, before setting up her own company, Positivity Princess Media, but that “sadly her mental health issues often held her back from reaching her full potential”.

Recording a conclusion of suicide, Mr Brennand confirmed that he will write a Prevention of Future Deaths report, addressed to Home Secretary Suella Braverman, asking for a 'root and branch review' on the public availability and regulation of the poisonous substance. He also commended DI Wright for his investigation.

