The 45-year-old went missing last Friday morning and was last seen on a towpath by the River Wyre in St Michael's on Wyre, Lancashire.

Police say their main working hypothesis is that she fell into the River, and that this is "a tragic case of a missing person".

Her family say they feel like they're "stuck in a nightmare" and "going round in circles".

"We just want her home - her children need her home," said her sister, Louise.

"Somebody must know something, people don't just vanish. If there's anything you might have seen, please get in touch with the police."

The search of the river has now extended to the mouth of the river Wyre, as far as Knott End and Morecambe Bay.

Private underwater diver Peter Faulding, and his team from Specialist Group International, have been using a sonar to scan the depths of the river bed.

As a police diving team went into the river today Nicola’s partner Paul Ansell was seen talking to diving expert Peter Faulding inside the incident support unit.

Mr Faulding has said if his team cannot locate Ms Bulley in the river then she is not there and he would not rule out "third party involvement".

Yesterday Lancashire Police said that officers have identified 700 vehicles that drove through the village the morning she disappeared and they are in the process of speaking to all of those drivers - to see what they saw that may be of value.

Police have asked for people "not to take the law into their own hands" by breaking into empty properties.

