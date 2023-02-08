A set of stamps have been launched by the Isle of Man Post Office (IOMPO) to honour the Manx regiment who fought in the Battle of El Alamein.

IOMPO have worked in collaboration with Ivor Ramsden MBE, Director of the Manx Aviation and Military Museum for the collection.

Ivor personally selected the imagery to summarise the battle, including the involvement of the Manx Regiment, which were all then compiled and designed locally by Isle of Man Advertising & PR.

One of the stamps depicts members of ‘The Manx Regiment’, along with Sergeant Thomas Douglas Russell of Ramsey, Isle of Man.

Sergeant Russell's diary is now in the Museum's collection and was used as research and source material for this issue, playing dominoes and smoking 'V' cigarettes, alongside the Swedish-designed Bofors gun.

Isle of Man stamp depicting members of ‘The Manx Regiment’. Credit: Isle of Man Post Office

The Battle of El Alamein is known as one of the most decisive victories of the Second World War marking the beginning of the end of the war.

It took place between the 23 October and 4 November 1942 as part of the North Africa campaign.

Two of WWII’s best commanders, General Bernard Montgomery for the Allies and General Erwin Rommel for the Axis, led their forces to a 12-day battle that resulted in the Allies' victory and the surrender of the German forces in North Africa in 1943.

It was the first real Allied victory in three years of war and marked the turning point of the conflict in the west.

Displayed on the front cover of the presentation pack is General Bernard Montgomery and the well-known El Alamein Road Sign. Credit: Isle of Man Post Office

Ivor Ramsden MBE, Director of the Manx Aviation and Military Museum said: “I am pleased to have worked on this important collection of stamps covering the Battle of El Alamein, a key turning point of World War II.

"The stamps tell the tale of this ruthless battle and recognise the involvement of the Manx Regiment during the North Africa Campaign, remembering the efforts and sacrifices of those from Manx shores.”

Isle of Man Stamps and Coins General Manager, Maxine Cannon added: “We are grateful to Ivor and the Manx Aviation and Military Museum, whose expertise and archives are used throughout the collection.

"This collection is dedicated to all those who sacrificed, fought valiantly and triumphed in what Winston Churchill described as, a ‘glorious and decisive victory.'”

The set consists of four individual stamps valued at 80p, £1.51, £1.92, £2.00 and £2.80 and is available as Set, Sheet Set, Presentation Pack (limited 1000), First Day Cover (limited 1500), Booklet Pane and a Prestige Booklet.

The full collection can be seen here.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know