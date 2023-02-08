The North West's Turkish Communities launch appeal to help quake victims

Play Brightcove video

Turkish communities around the North West have joined forces asking people to donate new clothing and equipment to the urgent Turkey-Syria earthquake appeal.

Monday's 7.8 magnitude quake has killed thousands - making it the deadliest earthquake since the one which struck Japan in 2011.

Many more thousands of people have been left injured.

The North West Turkish Communities Association (NWTCA) aims to fly a plane to the area loaded with donations and equipment to help whose most in need.

The items that are needed include new winter clothing for adults and children and other materials such as tents, blankets, sleeping bags, flasks, flashlights, canned food, nappies and sanitary pads.

The NWTCA's chair Kursat Uysal said: "We are trying to get these critical items to the earthquake zone."

Four of Mr Uysal's work colleagues were in Turkey when the earthquake hit, their hotel collapsed and he hasn't heard from them since.

"Everybody will have a family, friend, work colleague affected by this," he said.

"It feels awful, we are just doing everything by the hour, trying to help as much as we can."

The campaign is set to help 10 cities that are affected by the earthquake.

At the collection branch in Trafford, people have been turning up to give what they can.

Granada's Tasha Kacheri spoke to Sal from Preston who said that "while times are hard, it's important for people to help".

Collection points in Greater Manchester for new donations are below, the organisers ask that all items are boxed:

Senol & Senol Ltd t/a GOSS OutdoorUnit C Canalside North John Gilbert Way Trafford Park, Manchester M17 1UP (next estate to Manchester United football ground N3 Car Park) from 09:00 - 16:00 on weekdays.

UK FatMilk-Lab UK building, Sadler Street, Middleton, M24 5U, from 09:00 - 16:30 on weekdays.

For new and second-hand clothing and equipment, there are collection points in Liverpool run by the Turkish community. Drop-off points are:

Taste of Malpa 62-66 Oxton Road, Birkenhead, CH41 2TW

Anar Restuarant, 130 Prescot Road, Fairfield, L7 0JB

The last day that the warehouses can take new items will be on Friday 10 February.