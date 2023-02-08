Manchester City Council has put forward new plans to reduce the standard speed limit in the city from 30mph to 20mph.

The move is part of the council’s active travel strategy, aiming to make the roads safer for walkers and cyclists, and will see 40mph speed limits cut to 30mph by 2028.

The council says the decision is for public health reasons, citing benefits such as less pollution, better fuel efficiency and fewer crashes.

It says it hopes to make walking ‘the natural choice’ for short journeys and double the proportion of trips by bike within five years.

Credit: Press Association

Campaign group Walk Ride GM described the move as a ‘win-win’ for all road users, saying it will encourage more considerate driving while reducing noise and danger.

They also argue that lowering speed limits means vehicles travel at more consistent speeds, leading to less wear and tear and making it safer for others.

A spokesperson for the group said: “In the event of a crash, the likelihood of death or serious injury is also greatly reduced.

"All the smart cities understand that reducing the impact of vehicles, starting by slowing them down, is necessary to create a safer, healthier, fairer place for everyone.”

Manchester council leader Bev Craig said: “We want Manchester to be one of the best places in the country to live and work.

"That means attractive, green, and connected neighbourhoods with safe streets which prioritise residents.“

A draft of the new strategy will be presented to councillors later this week.