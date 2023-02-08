An exhibition dedicated to 'highlighting personal stories' surrounding the Isle of Man TT is due to open in time for this year's races.

Part of the gallery has seen volunteers reassemble and re-furbish a sidecar, which visitors will be able to try out for themselves.

A group of enthusiasts from the Friends of Manx National Heritage and the Isle of Man branch of the Vintage Motorcycle Club have been working on the project.

The sicecar was acquired from an ex-racer on the Island and was in numerous pieces and several crates.

The team, led by Norman Cowin, has resprayed the frame and fitted wheels, radiator and an engine to make it ready to be displayed.

MNH Curator for Social History Matthew Richardson pictured with volunteers Norman Cowin and Rupert Murden. Credit: Manx National Heritage

It will feature in the ‘Superfan’ area of the new gallery, which will display ephemera and souvenirs collected by visitors over the many decades of TT history.

Matthew Richardson, Curator of Art and Social History, said: “Manx National Heritage are extremely grateful to Norman and his friends for their assistance with this part of the TT gallery project.

"There is a long tradition on the Island of visitors posing in novelty backdrops including cars and motorcycles. We are continuing that idea by giving our visitors an opportunity to try out the sidecar and snap a photo souvenir of their visit to the Manx Museum.”

Solo star Freddie Dixon and his passenger Walter Denney, taking on the TT course with an average speed of 53.15mph in 1923. Credit: Manx National Heritage

Sidecars were introduced to the Isle of Man TT in 1923, completing 3 laps of the mountain circuit.

Once a popular mode of transport, manufacturers felt that racing them around the Mountain Circuit was not the ideal way to promote their products, but 14 outfits lined up for the start of the three-lap race.

These worries were unfounded, with the favourites, solo star Freddie Dixon and his passenger Walter Perry, comfortably winning in their ‘banking’ outfit at an average speed of 53.15mph.

The new permanent exhibition gallery will tell the social history of the Isle of Man TT and will provide the opportunity to experience a tantalising taste of the TT atmosphere all year round through the real-life stories of everyone involved – riders, families, mechanics, marshals and fans.

Work to refurbish the gallery space at the Manx Museum to modern standards is nearing completion, with its opening date due before the start of this year's races.

The Isle of Man TT is due to begin on Monday 29 May and run to Saturday 10 June 2023.

