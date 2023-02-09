Eight men from Lancashire are beginning jail sentences totalling 235 years after they kidnapped and murdered a man in Wigan.

37-year-old Christopher Hughes was hunted last down last February by the gang after he was wrongly accused of assaulting a woman.

Thy went to his home and searched the streets in the town until he was eventually caught on Almond Grove on the afternoon of 18th February.

Two of the group, 34-year-old Erland Spahiu and Curtis Balbas, who is 30, jumped out of the car they were travelling in and punched Mr. Hughes to the ground before bundling him into the boot.

He was murdered later that day and his body dumped on an embankment on White Moss Road South. A post mortem showed that he had suffered 90 sharp force injuries to his head, neck, body and limbs, most of them inflicted whilst he was still alive. His injuries were caused by weapons like a hatchet and machete. His body wasn't discovered for five days.

Despite making extensive efforts to cover their tracks, including arranging for CCTV images to be wiped, changing telephones, and disposing of the car they'd used to transport Mr.Hughes they were caught after police discovered some of the gang attempting to dig a grave in Skelmersdale.

After a three-month trial at Liverpool Crown Court, the jury found Khalil Awla 48, Erion Voja 21, Razgar Mohammed 40, Alan Jaf 52, Dean O’Neill-Davey 30, Erland Spahiu 34, and Martin Smith 38, guilty of kidnapping and murdering Christopher Hughes. Curtis Balbas 30, had previously pleaded guilty to kidnapping Mr Hughes and admitted the murder after the prosecution case had concluded at trial. Andrius Uzkuraitis 27 was found guilty of assisting an offender.

Rebecca Macaulay-Addison of CPS North West’s Complex Casework Unit said: ”These men were responsible for the death of Christopher, in violent and terrifying circumstances.

"The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) worked hard with the Major Incident Team at GMP to build a strong case, pulling together all the evidence including eyewitness testimony, CCTV footage, forensic evidence, mobile phone messages and telephone location data, into a compelling case to place before the jury.

“My thoughts are very much with Christopher’s family who I know feel his loss deeply.”