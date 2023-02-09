Civil servants working in the Government's biggest department start 20 days of strikes on Thursday as part of the long-running dispute over pay, jobs, pensions and conditions.

Members of the Public and Commercial Services union (PCS) working for the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) in a number of jobcentres and other offices will be involved in the action.

The PCS said around 500 of its members in Bolton and Stockport and 170 in jobcentres in Liverpool will strike in the coming weeks.

PCS general secretary Mark Serwotka said: "Our members are absolutely livid at being at the bottom of the heap when it comes to pay.

"They worked tirelessly through the pandemic, delivering universal credit to millions, yet find themselves treated with disdain by the same government that clapped them a few short years ago.

"They have had enough of poverty pay and being taken for granted, which is why they're taking extended action.

"Ministers can stop the strike tomorrow if they put some money on the table."

