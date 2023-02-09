A young lifesaver found himself 'lost for words' when he shook the Princess Royal's hand at a special awards ceremony.

11-year-old George Parkinson was there to receive a St. John's Ambulance Young Achiever's Award from Anne.

Young volunteers who have either saved lives, overcome difficult situations or shown bravery gathered at Buckingham Palace for the event.

And for George his award had special significance because it was for saving his mum's life.

He was just eight when he stepped in after she began struggling to breath while eating broth on a holiday in Scotland, thanks to skills he learnt as a new Badger at St John Ambulance.

“My brothers got up and started patting her on the back,” the youngster who lives in Bolton said.“I told them that’s not how you do it and I did one back slap and the [blockage] came out.”

The awards ceremony was held at Buckingham Palace Credit: PA

Of the ceremony George says, “I was lost for words because not many people get to go around saying I’ve met the Queen’s daughter in a palace."“It is kind of a big deal meeting the Princess Royal."

George added that joining St John Ambulance as a Badger three years ago felt “really good”.“It taught me skills that I will never forget and it felt good that I had saved somebody’s life and I had only been a Badger for six weeks”, he said.

George Parkinson's mum says she's proud of him for saving her life Credit: PA

His mum agrees, “The fact that he has become a Badger and engaged and learnt all this in such a short space of time left me saying wow.”She added that she is “immensely proud” of George.“He was so confident, not only in doing what he needed to do to resolve the immediate issue, but what the next steps would be if that hadn’t worked,” she said.“And we ended up laughing – like who is this person standing in front of us, giving us all these choking life-saving tips.“Knowing that your son’s going off to Buckingham Palace to meet the Princess Royal, it doesn’t get much more special than that.”