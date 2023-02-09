A friend of Nicola Bulley has claimed speculation surrounding her disappearance is 'taking away from the actual facts' - and hindering the police investigation.

Heather Gibbons, who has been involved in the search since day one, took to social media after a group of people travelled to St Michael's on Wyre to search an 'abandoned' house.

She said on Wednesday night, several police units were deployed in the village to deal a number of people trespassing and posting on social media.

Ms Gibbons added that those arriving to 'help' or 'investigate' were making many who lived in the area feel unsafe.

Lancashire Police have since issued a dispersal order for the village in response to the trespassers.

Heather Gibbons, a friend of Nicola, has speculators of 'taking away from facts' and hindering the police investigation. Credit: ITV News

Ms Gibbons clarified the 'abandoned' house, which is located close to where Nicola disappeared, is not abandoned and that she knows the owners of the property.

Speaking on behalf of Nicola's family, she said she had personally spoken to the owner and he had searched the abandoned house and derelict outbuildings.

She continued to say: "Multiple police units are out in St Michael's dealing with people trespassing, not only on this family's land but also others.

"We are at the point where people coming to 'help' look for Nikki in this way is actually doing the complete opposite.

"You're taking police time and resources away from the investigation. You're letting speculation take away from the actual facts.

"We are at the point where this type of 'help' is making people who live in St Michaels feel unsafe. Please don't let this continue to happen."

Search teams have scoured the area where Nicola disappeared. Credit: PA images

Lancashire Police have since issued a dispersal order for the village in response to the trespassers (Wednesday, 7 February).

A spokesperson said: “This followed reports of individuals – from outside the area of St Michael’s – filming on social media close to properties.

“The order will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour.

“Two dispersal notices were issued, and a number of other people were warned about their behaviour.”

The police force added that it would “not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage”.

Nicola disappeared while on a walk with her dog next to the river Wyre. Credit: Lancashire Police

The mother-of-two disappeared on Friday, 27 January, while walking her springer spaniel, Willow, next to the river Wyre, in Lancashire.

Her phone, dog harness and lead were found on a bench by another walker, sparking an missing person's investigation.

Lancashire Police believe Nicola fell into the water and, with the help of a private underwater search team, have scoured the river, but have yet to find any trace of her.

At the time of her disappearance, she was wearing an ankle-length black quilted gilet jacket, a black coat worn underneath the gilet, black jeans, green socks, ankle-length green wellies and pale blue Fitbit.

Anyone with information on missing Nicola is asked to contact police on 101.

