A woman who was arrested and taken into custody says she faced a "lack of dignity" that she has "never experienced in her life".

'Kathy', from Greater Manchester, whose identity has been protected, was arrested on suspicion of crimes - which she denies - in Autumn 2022.

She has not been charged, but she has been on bail for months.

Speaking to ITV Granada Reports correspondent Rob Smith, Kathy said she has mental health problems and her experience in custody was "distressing".

Kathy said: "I got arrested, I expected to be treated with dignity and in line with the law.

"Ten minutes I was left there in the cell, with no clothes on.

"I had to ask the uniformed copper to stop staring at me, because she was making me uncomfortable.

"I was never allowed my medication, it was never even suggested I could take it, even when I asked to take it numerous times."

Kathy complained to Greater Manchester Police (GMP) about what happened. Its investigation concluded her treatment was "acceptable and reasonable."

She is now appealing the outcome with the support The Maggie Oliver Foundation - a foundation run by former GMP detective Maggie Oliver.

Maggie said: "That is inhumane treatment of somebody in a custody office.

"The power dynamics are at play here.

"Can you imagine how she felt being all alone in a custody office, being treated as though she was the number one criminal in the world?"

Kathy's claims come as a damning new report into custody services at GMP says urgent improvements are needed.

Inspectors at His Majesty's Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services say children have been "left unnecessarily" and inmates left "naked in cells".

The report highlighted six areas of concern:

Leadership 'not strong enough'

HMIC say the force's leadership for custody provision is not strong enough and senior leaders are not fully engaged in ensuring the service is provided well.

Legal requirements for detention not always met

The force does not always meet legal requirements for the detention, treatment and questioning of persons, and in the way reviews of detention are carried out.

Use of force

Information on what force is used, by which officers is often incomplete or inaccurate.

Dignity of detainees

Detainees are sometimes left naked in their cells and not encouraged to put on replacement clothing.

Safety of detainees

There are not always enough staff on duty to manage risk appropriately and make sure detainees are kept safe.

Medication risks

The records of detainees' medicines are not consistently maintained.

Assistant Chief Constable Colin McFarlane

In response to the HMIC report, Greater Manchester Police say work is already underway to address the concerns raised.

It says it has appointed several senior officers to directly oversee it, including an Assistant Chief Constable, and others in custody units.

It insists it will raise standards, increase scrutiny, deal with medication and clothing issues and audit what they are doing to ensure professionalism.

Credit: ITV News

Both Greater Manchester Police and the inspectorate point out the force's recent drive to increase the number of arrests has put extra demand on custody teams.

GMP say it will not stop that, but will ensure people are treated fairly and with dignity.

HMIC welcomed the force taking action quickly over its report and says it will monitor progress.

In response to Kathy's claims, GMP said their professional standards branch has "concluded" an investigation into her complaints, but are aware of an appeal and review by a third party, so it would be inappropriate to comment further.

