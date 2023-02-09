A non-league football club has admitted it was a 'significant misstep' to sign David Goodwillie.

The footballer was released by Radcliffe FC less than 24 hours after his first appearance - after widespread backlash over the controversial signing.

The 33-year-old was ruled to have raped a woman in 2011 following a high profile civil court case in Scotland.

He left the Scottish side Raith Rovers in 2022 after his signing prompted outcry.

Goodwillie, whose signing for Radcliffe not announced ahead of the game, appeared for the Bury side on 8 February and scored a hat-trick against rival team, Belper.

But, less than 24 hours after his first game, the club confirmed he had subsequently left, saying: "Our due diligence should have been of a much higher standard."

In a statement the club said: "We can confirm that David Goodwillie has left the Club.

"As a Club we have always been about second chances and have been a part of many players and staff members rehabilitation along that journey, we've always given people a chance to improve their life and found support in this endeavour.

"When the Club were presented with David Goodwillie that same logic was applied, but in this case it's clear that was a significant misstep and our due diligence should have been of a much higher standard.

"We can vouch for all the people at the Club involved in this signing did so out of the desire to do a good thing for an individual with an admittedly tainted past as we have done so successfully before but this was a bridge too far.

"This move came about very quickly, with clearance only granted extremely late leaving us in a position where our media volunteers were unable to release details prior to team sheets being produced - while regrettable this was also unavoidable."

Goodwillie, along with fellow footballer David Robertson, were found to have raped the woman following a civil hearing in 2017, but the pair never faced criminal charges.

In civil proceedings, the burden of proof is on the balance of probabilities as opposed to criminal proceedings where it has to be proved beyond reasonable doubt.

Directors and staff resigned following Goodwillie's signing at Raith Rovers last year, and the women's team severed all ties with the club.

The First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, sponsor Val McDermid and Rape Crisis Scotland, all condemned the signing.

