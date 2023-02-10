Organisers of the Isle of Man TT say they are "saddened" following the cancellation of all motorcycling races in Northern Ireland - but have confirmed the event will still go ahead.

The Northern Irish events were cancelled after 'unsustainable' insurance costs, with clubs saying they were unable to meet proposed fees.

One of the cancelled events included the North West 200, which many riders from the Isle of Man TT compete in before travelling to the island.

In a statement, Tim Crookall MHK said: "The Isle of Man is proud to be a country synonymous with motorcycle road racing and we are saddened to hear of the cancellation of all road racing this year in Northern Ireland, a country that has the sport so ingrained within its heritage.

"It is a real loss to fans, competitors, communities and all those involved in the events. Increasing costs are a very real issue facing all sports and businesses at this moment in time, and it’s for this reason the Isle of Man TT Races made ensuring the long term sustainability of the event a clear mission within the TT’s overarching strategy.

"In addition to the overarching strategy, the Isle of Man TT have brought in a raft of changes in order to grow the event’s audience and improve accessibility to fans globally through the launch of live broadcast and additional year round content.

"This approach amongst other changes provide sustainable income streams that can provide assurance to the longevity of the Isle of Man TT Races and ultimately ensure that road racing can remain on the Island.

"Whilst the loss of the events across Northern Ireland won’t directly impact the Isle of Man TT Races, I would like to add that the Isle of Man TT Races will remain committed to working with any of their competitors that may be impacted by the cancellation.”

Both the Ulster Grand Prix and the North West 200 have been cancelled for 2023.

All motorcycling racing events in Northern Ireland were cancelled for the year, following a meeting of the Motorcycle Union of Ireland (Ulster Centre) on Thursday evening, where 'unsustainable' insurance costs were blamed for the cancellations.

In a statement the Motorcycling Union of Ireland said: "At this meeting, the relevant representatives gave their club's views on their ability to meet the proposed insurance costs, and fees proposed, as well as any further viable options that may result in the affordability to run events this year.

“The consensus was that the costs proposed were, at this time, unsustainable for most clubs in order to provide the required public liability cover to run our planned events.

“The MCUI (UC) will, however, continue to pursue all options for the provision of Public Liability insurance, should they arise in the near future."

The events that have been cancelled include:

North West 200

Tandragee 100

Cookstown 100

Armoy Race of Legends

Ulster Grand Prix

Sunflower Trophy

USBK Championship

All Trials events

Riders from the motorcycling world have been posting their reactions to the cancellations.

Glenn Irwin said he was feeling 'angered and frustrated' at the news.

Isle of Man rider Conor Cummins tweeted saying he "did not see this coming".

The world-famous Isle of Man TT is due to begin on Monday 29 May and run to Saturday 10 June 2023.

