Labour has held on to the constituency of West Lancashire - winning their third by-election in as many months in the North West.

Ashley Dalton was elected as the new Labour MP for the area with a majority of 8,321.

The by-election was triggered after Rosie Cooper stood down after 17 years in November following her appointment as Chair of Mersey Care NHS Foundation Trust.

In a statement Ms Cooper, 72, said she had done a "considerable period of soul searching", adding that recent events had "taken their toll", after threats were made against her life.

Jack Renshaw is serving a life sentence for plotting to murder Ms Cooper in 2017 and a police officer who was investigating him for child sex offences.

Six candidates had put themselves forward to succeed her.

Ms Cooper first became MP in 2005, securing more than 52% of the vote. In the 2019 election she had a majority of 8,336 - a drop from 2017.

The constituency has been a Labour stronghold since 1992, where Colin Pickthall took the seat from Conservative Ken Hind, who had held it since 1983.