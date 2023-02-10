A man who went to search for missing Nicola Bulley and was issued with a dispersal order by police says he "wanted to help".

The 45-year-old mum disappeared from a riverside path as she walked her dog in St. Michaels on Wyre in Lancashire two weeks ago.

Police have begun to clamp down on those conducting unauthorised searches and visiting the scene, and on Wednesday evening Lancashire Police issued a dispersal order.

Danny, who did not want his surname to not be shared, said he just wanted to assist in the search.

He said: "It's gathered a lot of attention and I realised I'm not too far so thought I'd go and assist with the search because it's what nice people do, we want to help get answers and lend a helping hand and see what information we could uncover."

Police teams have carried out an extensive search of the area. Credit: PA Images

Danny and three others carried out their own search of the local area and undergrowth looking for anything that may have been missed.

He said they unexpectedly found themselves on private property during their search but left when "politely asked", until police issued a dispersal order.

"We aren't doing anything against the law, we aren't trespassing. It feels like the police are stopping the people who really want to help," he added.

Lancashire Police said: "We can confirm a dispersal order was issued around 8.40pm Wednesday 8 February in St Michael’s on Wyre."This followed reports of individuals, from outside the area of St Michael’s, filming on social media close to properties.

"The order will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour.

"Two dispersal notices were issued, and a number of other people were warned about their behaviour."

The force added that it would "not tolerate criminality, including trespass and criminal damage".

Police have now extended their search for Nicola Bulley beyond the immediate riverbank area

Danny added: "I decided to stream for a couple of reasons, one, for any evidence we could potentially come across and two so people can stay informed of the case on a immediate basis.

"Also for evidence that no wrongdoing has occurred in terms of claims of breaking in, criminal damage etc."

"We all as a nation want to find out what's gone on. From day one if the police had suspicions of certain areas, there should've been crime scenes to stop people but they aren't. No-one is being stopped."

He says that he wants to continue to help in the search, but urged others to stay away and "don't go there themselves".

He went on to say: "I wouldn't condone anyone doing what I'm doing."

Self styled 'ghost hunters' have also visited the scene to carry out a seance.

A group calling itself The Real 4S Paranormal posted videos of a live séance across their social media channels, which showed a picture of the missing mum-of-two alongside dozens of dolls.

In the clip, a member of the team asks the 'haunted' toys 'who took this lady, spirit?', while asking them to show if she is 'still alive' by lighting up a spirit box.

The group calling themselves 'The real 4S Paranormal' have held a number of live seances about Nicola Bulley's disappearance. Credit: The real 4S Paranormal / Facebook

