Friends of missing mother-of-two Nicola Bulley are gathering for another roadside appeal two weeks on from her disappearance.

Members of the local community will stand by the road in the Lancashire village of St Michael’s on Wyre with banners and placards featuring her photograph, in a plea to "bring Nikki home".

Police believe the 45-year-old fell in the River Wyre while walking her springer spaniel Willow on 27 January.

It's been two weeks since the 45-year-old was last seen. Credit: Family photo

Friend Emma White said: " We just want to bring Nikki home. To bring her home, come to the sofa with the girls, with Willow and you can have that happy story because that’s what we’re keeping hope for.

"It’s this rollercoaster of emotions, we’ve had torture, despair, we’ve had hope in there, washed down with a lot of frustration.

"The frustration comes from you see everybody working so hard, the police, the mountain rescue, the community, yet we still have no information.

"We’re back out again today on this road behind us driving that awareness just to jog people’s memories and just to hope that they have that key bit of information that can give us that line of inquiry that can ultimately help us bring Nikki home."

Emma said the group would be out with banners and placards of Ms Bulley's face, as well as a moving eight-foot LED board with her face on it with the message 'Bring Nikki home'.

She added they were hopeful for people who had dashcam footage of Garstang Road, just outside of the village of St Michael’s on Wyre, by the bridge.

The focus of the police search has now shifted from where Ms Bulley vanished to further downstream, towards where the River Wyre empties into the Irish Sea at Morecambe Bay.

A dinghy with two officers on board could be seen on the water on Thursday, while an orange rescue boat was also spotted appearing to do sweeps of the river off Knott End-on-Sea, at the mouth of the bay, around 10 miles from where the mortgage adviser’s phone was found on a bench, still connected to a work call.

Emma said they were hopeful of results after an appeal carried out a week earlier had produced hundreds of lines of inquiries.

" [The response last week] was phenomenal," she said.

"The amount of calls that came into 101 following us being out here and raising that awareness.

"They had to actually bring in another team to the 101 to answer all the calls then we had the news bulletin later that day and [police] confirmed they’d had several lines of inquiry, they still have 500 lines of inquiry they’re looking into so that gives us hope."

The focus of the search has now shifted from where Ms Bulley vanished to further downstream. Credit: PA Images

Lancashire Police have dismissed any suggestion Ms Bulley is a victim of crime and say the scale of the missing person inquiry is "unprecedented", involving 40 detectives and following 500 lines of inquiry.

Multiple searches of the "hot-spot" area near the bench, the suspected "entry point" of where Ms Bulley went into the water, have been conducted by police divers and underwater search experts.

Multiple searches have been conducted near the bench - the suspected "entry point" of where Ms Bulley went into the water. Credit: PA Images

Ms Bulley’s family called in help from Peter Faulding, of Specialist Group International, but after a three-day search earlier this week, no trace of Ms Bulley was found.

Mr Faulding said his searches confirmed Ms Bulley was not in the section of river searched by his team and police divers, but described himself as “baffled” after ending his fruitless search.

Ms Bulley’s partner Paul Ansell has described the "perpetual hell" the family is suffering as they await news, with her daughters asking: "Where’s mummy?"

Meanwhile, police were given extra powers to break up groups causing a nuisance in the village amid reports of people travelling into the area and filming properties on social media.

The order will remain in place for 48 hours and gives officers the power to disperse anyone committing anti-social behaviour.

Officers had previously warned members of the public not to "take the law into their own hands" by breaking into empty or derelict riverside properties to try to find Ms Bulley.

