The RSPCA is warning people not to release pet rabbits into the wild after eight were abandoned - with only one surviving.

Officers from the charity were called to Blackley Vale Fields in Manchester after reports the animals had been spotted on and around a footpath.

Following a search of the area, RSPCA animal rescue officer Steve Wickham found one male rabbit who was underweight and covered in scabs, while a further three rabbits were found dead nearby from suspected hypothermia.

The surviving rabbit is now receiving treatment at the charity’s Greater Manchester Animal Hospital.

The RSPCA says releasing pet rabbits into the wild is cruel and irresponsible as they cannot thrive and survive.

Steve said: “This was a shocking incident involving a large number of pets who were abandoned and left to their fate and we’re very keen to hear from anyone who may have information about those responsible.

"It’s a common misconception that domestic rabbits will survive if they are released into the wild and the simple answer is that they won’t.

“If people are struggling to cope with their animals we’d urge them to seek help and advice rather than taking drastic action like we’ve seen here.”

The only surviving rabbit should make a full recovery. Credit: RASPC

In Manchester alone, RSPCA officers dealt with more than 1,500 incidents of animals being abandoned in January.

With the increase in pet ownership and the cost of living crisis putting a strain on people’s finances, the charity is seeing more animals coming into its care at a time when rehoming has slowed.

They say a misunderstanding about the true cost of pet ownership is one of the main reasons why animals end up being abandoned.

People are urged to do their research and to consider rescuing instead of buying. Pet owners are urged to seek help before letting problems escalate. The RSPCA has opened a telephone helpline - 0300 123 0650 - to support people, while practical help can be found on their cost of living hub.