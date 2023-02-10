Students have staged a protest after their school appointed the controversial figure once known as 'Britain's strictest headteacher'.

Barry Smith was hired as a freelance consultant by King's Leadership Academy in Liverpool earlier this year.

But since then he has been accused of making "sexist" and inappropriate comments towards students - claims which the school insist have been investigated and found to be unsubstantiated.

Students claim Mr Smith held an assembly for all the girls in the mixed school and accused the female students of having a "resting b***h face" and of "using tears to get their way."

School bosses again said these claims were investigated and proven to be unfounded.One student alleged: "Barry Smith and his military antics have been brought to King's Liverpool and students aren't happy about it."

It's not the first time that Mr Smith has been in the headilines for his methods of teaching. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Some of the students said they were so angry at Mr Smith's behaviour they decided to hold a protest in the school on Thursday 9 February, and claimed many refused to go to class and congregated in large groups after lunch to express their concerns.One student said: "Barry Smith is ruining our school and causing chaos to our existing systems of organisation, punishment, behaviour, and learning.

"His school culture is commonly described as 'military-esque.'

Shane Ierston, Chief Executive of the Great Schools Trust, which runs King's Leadership Academy Liverpool, said: “To ensure behaviour standards are being maintained since January King’s Liverpool has been working with consultant Barry Smith.

"Over the last six weeks, areas for improvement have been identified and successfully implemented by the senior leadership team.“Unfortunately, this has led to unsubstantiated claims being made about aspects of the behaviour initiative.

"An investigation about comments allegedly made in an assembly, at which senior members of the academy’s management team were present, have proven to be unfounded.”

School bosses have said the new sexism claims are being investigated and have so far been unsubstantiated.. Credit: Liverpool Echo

One student's mother voiced their own concerns at Mr Smith's conduct, adding: "I think he is trying to make it into a sort of military prep school and it isn't that, it's a state school."She labelled it as very inappropriate, especially the reported comments towards female students.

The mum said: "He wants the kids to show respect but he isn't showing them respect. The kids were happy going to school before he came along and now they are protesting."

It is not the first time Mr Smith has sparked controversy with his methods and behaviours in schools.In 2017 Mr Smith took over a failing school before re-launching it as Great Yarmouth Charter Academy, in Great Yarmouth, Norfolk.

It was reported his rules included telling pupils they could not leave the room when they felt ill - and instead would be given buckets to throw up in.He also reportedly urged children to be asleep at 9:30pm and up by 6:30am every day and was reported to have instilled a "mandatory smile" regime for children.At his next posting at Hackney New School in east London in February 2020, he reportedly gave half the school detention in one day.

According to an ITV investigation, he called the children "detainees" - and also punished those who did not smile or shuffled too much.

