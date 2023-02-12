Merseyside police have charged a teenage boy following disorder in Knowsley on Friday night.

19-year-old Jarad Skeete of Irwell Close, Aigburth has now charged with Violent Disorder and Assault by beating of an emergency worker. Skeete was will remain in custody and will appear at Wirral Adult Remand Court on Monday 13 February.

The remaining 14 people arrested have been conditionally bailed pending the outcome of the police investigation.

The Home Secretary has condemned disorder at the demonstration, adding “alleged behaviour of some asylum seekers is never an excuse for violence”.

Police made the arrests after violence erupted during a demonstration outside the Suites Hotel in Knowsley, which is believed to house asylum seekers.

The 15 people arrested were between the ages of 13 and 54.

