The family of Brianna Ghey have paid tribute to their 'beautiful' and 'hilarious' daughter who was stabbed to death in Warrington.

The 16-year-old was found by members of the public in Linear Park, Culcheth on Saturday 11 February.

A teenage boy and girl, both 15, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder.

Police at the scene in Warrington. Credit: Liverpool Echo

In a tribute the family said: "Brianna was a much loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister.

"She was a larger than life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her. Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same.

"We would like to thank everyone for their kind words and support during this extremely difficult time.

"We would like to thank the police for their support, and witnesses for helping with the investigation.

"The continuation of respect for privacy is greatly appreciated."

Flowers left at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Brianna was a transgender girl, however police said there is no evidence to suggest her murder was a hate crime.

Flowers are being left nearby where she was found, with messages including “Fly high angel.”

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, Emma Mills, said: “We are shocked and truly devastated to hear of the death of Brianna.

“This is understandably a very difficult and distressing time for many and we will do our utmost to support our pupils and wider school community.”

The 16-year-old was found just after 3pm on Saturday in Culcheth Linear Park. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Hundreds of messages have flooded in on the social media platform TikTok paying tribute to the school girl who has now amassed over 63,000 followers on her TikTok page.

One person wrote: "Oh you sweet angel. I’m so sorry Brianna, you didn’t deserve this.

"So beautiful and so young, absolutely heartbreaking. How could anyone do this."

Jay said: "Sending love to her family, can't even imagine what they are going through."

Commenting under a TikTok video of Brianna, another person said: "She had her entire life ahead of her and it was taken from her so horribly. I hope she rests in peace."

A gymnastics coach, who knew the High School pupil when she was younger, said "she was a lovely kid".

Police at the scene. Credit: Liverpool Echo

Police said that they are pursuing several lines of enquiry and they are urging anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans said: "At this time, there is no evidence to suggest that the circumstances surrounding Brianna’s death are hate-related.

“Patrols have been stepped up in the local area and officers will remain in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have."

He added: “We are also keen for people and businesses within the local community to check any CCTV or dashcam footage for anything that may aid our investigation.”

Police have stepped up patrols in the Culcheth area to provide reassurance and address any concerns that residents may have.

Anyone with information can contact Cheshire police on 101 or online, quoting the reference IML 1476832.

Information can also be reported anonymously via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.