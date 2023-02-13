Liverpool say they are "hugely disappointed" an independent review into the chaotic scenes at the Champions League final in Paris has been leaked.

The report, which was commissioned by UEFA, is expected to say there were a "large number of near misses that nearly led to disaster", laying blame with French authorities and police.

It was set for publication on Tuesday 14 February, but several findings were leaked to a media outlet about the failures of European football’s governing body and how close tragedy came in Paris on 28 May 2022.

Around 15,000 supporters - many Liverpool fans - were held for several hours in packed, stationary crowds near the turnstiles before the final in Paris.

Police also used tear gas and pepper spray against fans, including young children, with many crushed as they waited to be allowed inside.

The report's leaking has been condemned by Liverpool Football Club, who said it should have gone to supporters first.

“It’s hugely disappointing that a report of such significance, such importance to football supporters’ lives and future safety, should be leaked and published in this way," the club said.

"It’s been over eight months of work by the independent panel and it is only right and proper to publish the contents of the report to our supporters appropriately. “We will await to receive a copy of the report and digest it thoroughly before making any further comment.”

Liverpool fans at the Champions League final in Paris

UEFA commissioned a team led by Portuguese Dr Tiago Brandao Rodrigues to look into events at the Stade de France, where dangerous congestion problems saw kick-off delayed, fans locked out and heavy-handed Paris police tear-gas supporters.

European football’s governing body initially aimed to publish its report by the end of November but that did not happen and no date was confirmed as to when it might be released.

Rodrigues visited Merseyside in 2022 to gather information and take statements from the club and organised supporters’ groups for the review.

It is believed in one meeting Rodrigues was reduced to tears by fans recounting their stories of events at the Stade de France and the parallels they drew with the 1989 Hillsborough disaster – which some of those being questioned had direct experience of – where 97 Liverpool fans died.

Thousands were caught up in the severe congestion on the approaches to the Stade de France, with many who reached the ground being forced up against the perimeter fence as ticketing and turnstile problems caused huge bottlenecks.

The game was delayed by more than half an hour as fans were trapped outside the stadium.

UEFA initially blamed the late arrival of fans for the problems, which included some supporters being crushed, before later issuing a statement referring to fake tickets as the cause.

French government ministers also reiterated the latter claims alleging "fraud at an industrial level" leading to the fiasco that followed.

But now an independent report is expected to find blame for the chaos in Paris does not lie with Liverpool supporters, but with UEFA and the French authorities.

In October another independent report, based on hundreds of eyewitness accounts, found Liverpool fans were "treated with contempt" and lives were "put at risk" by the "abject failure" of UEFA.

The Independent Panel Report Into Fans’ Experiences Before, During and After the 2022 Champions League Final in Paris was been put together by Hillsborough campaigner Professor Phil Scraton, Deena Haydon, Lucy Easthope, Patricia Canning and Peter Marshall.

The report's 53 findings focus on policing, pre-match preparation, fans’ experiences and UEFA’s role and responsibilities.

Following the chaos the police chief in charge retired from the force.

Didier Lallement was heavily criticised for a tough style of policing following the final. He later apologised for pepper spraying Liverpool fans - but claimed it was justified in the circumstances.

At a French Senate hearing Paris police prefect Didier Lallement admitted it was “obviously a failure, because people were being pushed around or assaulted while we owed them safety.

"It's also a failure because our country's image... was shattered."

A French Senate report later found Liverpool fans were unfairly blamed for the chaos which surrounded the Champions League final to “divert attention” from failure of the organisers.

France’s interior minister, Gerald Darmanin, who blamed Liverpool and Real Madrid for the chaos in Paris, has praised Lallament’s efforts “in difficult conditions” over three years.