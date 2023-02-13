A man has been left with life-threatening injuries after being stabbed in Bolton.

Police were initially called to Booth Road in Little Lever at around 1pm on Sunday 12 February, after reports of an ongoing disturbance between a group of men.

Witnesses reported seeing two men in possession of knives - one of them a 'Rambo-style hunting knife' - fighting with an unknown number of other men.Officers found a man in his 20’s had been stabbed, with serious injuries to his torso and back. He was taken to hospital, where he has been described as having life-threatening injuries. He is currently in surgery.

Police say they will be increasing patrols over the next few days. Credit: MEN Media

The car park of a nearby pub was also sealed off, while a vehicle was processed by forensic teams.

A third scene was put in place around a property on Kirkstall Gardens in Radcliffe, where a man, who is believed to be one of the suspects, has been detained. Another vehicle of interest has also been identified at this address.

The suspect was taken to hospital for his injuries, which are not considered to be life threatening or life changing.DCI Dean Purtill, of Greater Manchester Police said: "This is still very much an ongoing investigation in its very early stages but we are confident that this is a targeted incident and the wider community are not at risk."

"However, we are going to be increasing patrols in the area over the next few days, who will be there to support the community as the investigation continues."

