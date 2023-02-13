Two police officers have been banned from the force after sending sexual messages to female colleagues and visiting members of the public without purpose.

Former PCs Craig Grocott and Dharamdeep Singh have been added to the College of Policing Barred list following hearings by Greater Manchester Police (GMP).

Grocott sent a number of inappropriate messages and photographs to female colleagues, and continued to do so after being asked to stop.

Singh attended the address of a woman while pretending to be there for a policing purpose and also went to the home address of members of the public in the Covid-19 pandemic without a reason.

Both incidents were proven as Gross Misconduct.

Grocott resigned from the force in October 2021, while Singh resigned in December 2021, but GMP say both would have been dismissed had they not already left the force.

Detective Superintendent Steve Keeley, of GMP’s Anti-Corruption Unit, said: “The actions undertaken by these officers was deeply unacceptable and can only undermine confidence in policing.

“This shows the need to consistently root out this type of behaviour and misconduct, and ensure that the perpetrators are dismissed from the service and are barred from ever working in the police again.

“These cases relied on the courage of those reporting them and hopefully these outcomes give confidence that these matters will be treated with the gravity that they deserve.”

