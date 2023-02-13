Two men and a 17-year old boy have been charged after customers at a pub near Anfield were attacked with crutches and bottles.

Police received reports of a group of masked Everton fans going into the pub on Walton Road at around around 9pm Sunday 24 April 2022 after the Merseyside derby that afternoon.

A number of customers were assaulted and damage was caused to the pub.

After CCTV enquires, three men have now been charged with affray.

John Murray, 32, of Leyburn Road in Kirkby, Thomas Keane of Kendal Road in Tower Hill and a 17-year-old boy from Liverpool will appear at South Sefton Magistrates Court on 27 February 2023.

Ahead of the Liverpool vs Everton FC match on Monday 13 February 2023, Merseyside Police are set to use mounted officers, the drone unit and force helicopter to "help make it safe, but also to capture any evidence of any persons who wish to act in a disorderly or criminal manner tarnish the name of either football club."

Match Commander Chief Supt Matthew Boyle says: "We are committed to supporting both Liverpool and Everton football clubs in the delivery of a safe event and ensuring that the local community has as little disruption other than what is normally experienced on a match day.

Merseyside Police's helicopter will be used ahead of derby at Anfield Credit: PA images

" We have a significant policing operation in place and will be focused on ensuring the safety of supporters. " Anyone with information about criminality during or after sporting events should contact Merseyside Police via DM @MerpolCC or call 101, or alternatively contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.