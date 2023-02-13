Two more men have been charged with the murder of Ashley Dale in Old Swan, Liverpool.

Niall Barry, 26, of Moscow Drive, Tuebrook, and Sean Zeisz, 27, of Longreach Road, Huyton, will appear at Liverpool Magistrates Court on Tuesday 14 February.

The Knowsley Council worker, 28, was found with gunshot wounds in the back garden of her home in Old Swan, in the early hours of Sunday 21 August 2022.

Merseyside Police were called to her address in Leinster Road following reports of concern for a woman at the property at around 12.40am.

James Witham, 40, of Ashbury Road, Huyton and Joseph Peers, 28, of Woodlands Road, Roby, are charged with murder and possession of a firearm with intent.

A provisional date for their trial, expected to last six to eight weeks, was fixed to begin on 3 October.

A Merseyside Police spokesperson said: "If you haven’t already come forward with information, please pass this directly to our investigation team through our online portal."

You can also contact police via social media @MerPolCC or call 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 quoting reference 22000615873.