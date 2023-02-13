A United Utilities worker paid off his debt to drug dealers by topping up their petrol using his company card.

In just over a month, David Stephenson from Wray Place in Rochdale, used the company fuel card more than 100 times to purchase almost £8,000 worth of petrol.

The court heard how the 50-year-old admitted to having a "pernicious drug habit" and said he was threatened by dealers to make payment.

Stephenson worked for United Utilities, who provide water to the North West, for 18 years and lost his job after abusing the trust of his employer.

In autumn 2021, United Utilities noticed he had been using the company card while on sick leave.

An internal investigation was launched where it was discovered that he used the card 125 times between September and October, where he spent £7,836.90.

In court, the judge told Stephenson it appeared as if he attempted to cover his tracks by purchasing petrol across various locations in the North West and North East of England including, Manchester, Bury and Rochdale, Bacup, Haslingden and Rawtenstall in Lancashire and Dewsbury in West Yorkshire.

It was footage captured on CCTV which caught him topping up cars that were not company vehicles.

Stephenson admitted to fraud by abuse of position and was sentenced at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court on Thursday 9 November.

The 50-year-old had seven previous convictions for 11 offences, including a custodial sentence for selling drugs in 2002.

Following his release, he had 'turned his life around' and the court was told.

Minshull Street Crown Court. Credit: MEN Media

Beth Caunce, defending, said he "turned back to drugs, which had been a feature of his youth" after his partner and mother died in 'quick succession' in 2019 and 2020.

She said his habit quickly spiralled out of control and that he could not afford this very expensive habit."In his state of desperation, he made the terrible decision to use the company's fuel card to pay for the drugs," she said.

She added: "He says it was the biggest mistake of his life and he bitterly regrets what he's done.

"He also understands the impact of the offending this has caused his employer and customers. He co-operated fully with the investigation."

District Judge Sarah-Jane Griffiths told him: "This is a serious matter. You breached the trust of your employer.

"When you are given something like a fuel card, you are entrusted to use it for the correct purposes.

"I find this is clearly an abuse of trust and there's also an element of significant planning after the initial start of the offending."

However, she said there had been a delay in the case during which time he had not re-offended and that she accepted he was genuinely remorseful.

Stephenson was handed a four and a half week prison term, suspended for 18 months and was also ordered to do 30 rehabilitation activity requirement days with the probation service.