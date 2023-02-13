Football star Jack Grealish has become 'best friends' with Will Ferrell after the actor made a surprise appearance at Manchester City to watch their game against Aston Villa.

The Anchorman and Elf star is in the UK on a tour of football grounds and visited the Etihad ahead of the Premier League game on Sunday 12 February.

He had previously been spotted enjoying a drink at a pub in north Wales with Wrexham FC fans before their game against Wealdstone on Saturday.

Following City's 3-1 win over Aston Villa, Ferrell, who co-owns American soccer team LA Galaxy, then appears to have made "best friends" with England star Jack Grealish.

Grealish posted a series of photos and a selfie he took with Will after the game, where he wrote: "Did we just become best friends??? What a man."

Manchester City also posted about the star's visit, sharing a picture of Ferrell with the match ball ahead of the game.

The wrote: " Looks like we've got a visitor at the Etihad this afternoon!"

Will had earlier been seen on Sky Sports discussing the game alongside former Manchester United players Gary Neville and Roy Keane.

When asked about his trip across the Atlantic, the American said: "I'm on a recruiting trip for LAFC, I'm seeing if [Man City] measure up to the MLS (Major League Soccer).

"I don't really have a side over here, I just enjoy following all the storylines, it's obviously a very good league."

