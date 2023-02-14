Candlelit vigils are being held across the UK in memory of Brianna Ghey who was stabbed to death in Warrington.

The 16-year-old was found by members of the public in Linear Park, Culcheth on Saturday afternoon.

Two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, remain in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The Year 11 pupil who had a large following on TikTok, was a transgender girl but police have said there is no evidence to suggest her death was a hate crime.

Flowers laid at the scene. Credit: MEN Media

Vigils which have been organised by members of the transgender community are due to take place around Liverpool and Bristol on Tuesday 14 February.

Other vigils are being organised over the next few days in cities including Manchester, London, Glasgow, Leeds and Belfast.

A GoFundMe page set up to help Brianna’s family has passed £67,000 in donations just one day after it was set up.

In a tribute, the family of Brianna Ghey said she was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

They continued: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

"Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

Police by the scene in Culcheth Linear Park Credit: ITV News

At the scene on Monday 13 February, a number of police vans were parked in the surrounding area, with a number of uniformed officers patrolling the park.

Police tape lined a number of footpaths and cordoned off a large section of the area to the public.

A number of schoolchildren, still in their school uniforms, placed flowers at the police cordon at the entrance to the park on Monday 13 February.

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “shocked and truly devastated” by her death.

