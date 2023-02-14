Play Brightcove video

Chairman of the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association Ted Morris and solicitor and Liverpool fan Steve Dickens speak to ITV Granada Reports

A disabled Liverpool fan has described being attacked with bottles and machetes during the Champions League finals in Paris.

Ted Morris, chairman of the Liverpool Disabled Supporters Association, painted a harrowing picture of events outside the Paris stadium in the hours before and after the club’s 1-0 defeat by Real Madrid on 28 May.

It comes after a report into Uefa's handling of the match, commissioned three days after the final made 21 recommendations in an attempt to ensure "everything possible is done" to prevent a similar incident happening at a major sporting event.

The recommendations include using only digital tickets and Uefa ensuring its own safety and security unit has "primary responsibility" for Champions League final operations.

It also warned French authorities this should be a "wake-up call" before it hosts the 2023 Rugby World Cup and 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games.

Liverpool fans stuck outside the ground showing their match tickets. Credit: PA Images

Speaking to Granada Reports Ted, also known as Ted the Red said: "The findings clearly exonerate Liverpool supporters of any blame. We fully expected that to be the case.

"I look forward to the recommendations being implemented and seeing some accountability.

"There has got to be real change. For the first time the voices of disabled supporters have been listened to and there are a number of recommendations.

"There is a full section on disabled supporters. We fully expected Uefa to get behind those recommendations and make long lasting change for disabled supporters.

"People don't realise it was as dangerous after the match as just before. A 400 metre stretch from the underpass of the stadium and we just got attacked by lots of locals with bottles and machetes.

"I've been to lots of European games and I have never been so frightened in my life.

"When we got to the station thinking we were safe the police tear gassed and pepper sprayed us including disabled people and children indiscriminately.

The reports makes 21 recommendations to improve safety and security at finals. Credit: PA Images

"I've realised the problem was not France. The problem was with the organisation at the stadium that day. I know a lot of people who won't go again but I do have faith this can be a catalyst for change.

"There was no way we thought this report would be as hard hitting as it is. Uefa has nowhere to hide and I think the time has come where football supporters will be treated as human beings and not animals as they are perceived when they follow their teams inn Europe.

"I personally haven't spoken to one person who has mentioned the game that night. It's a Champions League final.

"It's not your regular European match. It's generations of families that go and travel to the Stade de France for a festival of football and got served up a carnival of horrors and that can never be allowed to happen again."

