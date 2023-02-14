The life of murdered toddler James Bulger was celebrated at the Merseyside derby - as people from both teams came together to show their respect.

Liverpool and Everton fans held a red and blue banner at the match at Anfield on Monday 13 February, which had the message: '30 years and never forgotten. You'll Never Walk Alone.'

A minute's applause in the 30th minute of the match was also carried out by supporters to mark the occasion.

The banner was made by Knowsley-based printing shop Liver Print after a plea on Twitter from the James Bulger Memorial Trust asking for help to mark the anniversary.

The trust was set up by James' mother Denise Fergus in 2011, to honour her son.

Sunday 12 February marked 30 years since James Bulger's murder.

The two-year-old was tortured and killed by the men formerly known as Jon Venables and Robert Thompson – who were then both aged 10 – after they snatched him from a shopping centre in Bootle, Merseyside, on February 12 1993.

James Bulger was abducted from his mother’s side in a Merseyside shopping centre. Credit: ITV News

To mark the 30th anniversary of James' murder Denise has written new chapters for the book she wrote around the events titled, 'I Let Him Go'.

Speaking ahead of the 30th anniversary of the tragedy James's brother Michael Fergus said he wants “justice for James” in the form of murderer Jon Venables remaining behind bars.

