Forensic expert Angela Gallop has helped to solve some of the country's biggest cases - now she's given ITV News her take on Nicola's disappearance

A forensic expert believes missing mum Nicola Bulley will be found if police have carried out all the searches they should do following her disappearance.

The 45-year-old went missing on Friday 27 January while walking her dog in St Michael's On Wyre in Lancashire.

Angela Gallop, an expert in the field of forensic science whose evidence has helped to solve some of the most notorious cases, has shared her thoughts with ITV News about Nicola's disappearance, and the ongoing search to find her.

Points of interest should be properly sampled - such as the bench, the dog and Nicola's phone

Dr Angela said while it's "unusual" that the dog wasn't on the lead, if it was found running free there may be some evidence on the clip on the collar that attached it to the lead.

"It might be worth looking for something there, or even on the dog's fur if it had to be picked up and moved by someone else," she said.

She added: "This is really in a scenario where you're imagining that someone else has been involved in Nicola's disappearance."

Properly should be cordoned off and the local area searched

The scene of her disappearance has been popular, with people from across the country travelling to help out with the search, and even 'get a selfie' with the bench. This means, Dr Angela says, there could be potential for contamination.

She said: "I think if the scene is properly cordoned off and protected while the investigation and while the search for items is going on, it shouldn't pose too much of a problem.

"It'll always be difficult."

Nicola Bulley has been missing since Friday 27 January. Credit: PA Images

Nobody can disappear without a trace

Friends and family say it's like Nicola has vanished into thin air, but Dr Angela is quick to highlight how impossible this is, saying: "I would think that there would be some sort of trace left somewhere, particularly, in view of the central role of the bench with the phone and the dog near it.

"I think that there might be something."

If Nicola has fallen into the river as police believe, there should be some evidence

"...Unless she was intent on entering the river," Dr Angela said. "And even then, you might expect to find some marks that suggested that.

If police have searched properly, she will be found

It's Dr Angela's belief that Nicola will be found.

"If they've searched properly and they are very imaginative about the testing of items that they will have collected, something will be lying in there. I think she will be found," she said.

