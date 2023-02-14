Wyre Borough Council has had to remove contact details from its website after receiving 'abuse' during the Nicola Bulley missing persons investigation.

Representatives from the council issued a statement, stating that 'following reports of inappropriate emails and phone calls' the council has temporarily removed the contact details of Parish and Town Council members.

Garry Payne, Chief Executive of Wyre Council said: "Everyone is deeply saddened by the ongoing Nicola Bulley case and our thoughts are with the family and friends.

"We are supporting Lancashire Police where required and we urge everyone to remain respectful at this time."

The influx of calls and emails to the Council has come amid the news of the investigation surrounding missing mum Nicola Bulley, who was last seen in St. Michael's-on-Wyre on Friday 27 January.

Candles lit around a photo of Nicola Bulley and her partner Paul Ansell on an altar at St Michael’s Church Credit: PA

At the time, the mum-of-two was walking her spaniel Willow along a canal path, before logging on to a work Teams call. Her phone was later found that morning on a bench, still connected to the call, next to her dog, but no trace of Ms Bulley has since been found.

Cllr Michael Vincent, Leader of Wyre Council said: "We appreciate the emotional gravity of the situation, however we will not tolerate any form of abuse of any of our Elected Members of Wyre Borough Council or any of the town and parish councils within our borders or our staff.

"The community has shown great strength and resilience during the investigation and we urge everyone to continue to show compassion and empathy.

"It is a shame that we have had to take this step at such a difficult time and appropriate steps are being taken to ensure that residents are still able to contact their Elected representatives."

The council says it will log any reports of abuse, which will then be forwarded on to Lancashire Police.

