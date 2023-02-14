Detectives investigating the murder of Brianna Ghey say they are looking into whether it was a hate crime.

The 16-year-old was found by members of the public in Linear Park, Culcheth in Warrington, as she lay wounded on a path in Linear Park, Culcheth, at around 3.13pm on Saturday.

She had suffered stab wounds and died at the scene.

Brianna, who had a large following on social media platform TikTok, was a transgender girl but police had initially said there is no evidence to suggest her death was a hate crime.

But Cheshire Police has now issued a statement which said all lines of inquiry were being explored, “including whether this was a hate crime”.

Officers have now also been given extra time to question two 15-year-olds, a boy and a girl, after they were arrested on suspicion of her murder on Monday.

In a statement, the force said: “Police investigating the murder of Brianna Ghey have been granted an extension of 30 hours to further question two suspects – a boy and a girl, both aged 15.

“All lines of enquiry are being explored, including whether this was a hate crime.

“Please continue to avoid speculation online and be wary of sharing misinformation relating to this case.”

Flowers and tributes to the teenager have been left at the scene where Brianna was found. Credit: ITV News

Paying tribute to the year 11 student after her death, Brianna's family said she was a “much-loved daughter, granddaughter, and baby sister”.

They added: “She was a larger-than-life character who would leave a lasting impression on all that met her.

"Brianna was beautiful, witty and hilarious. Brianna was strong, fearless and one of a kind.

"The loss of her young life has left a massive hole in our family, and we know that the teachers and her friends who were involved in her life will feel the same."

Candlelit vigils are being held across the UK in memory of Brianna, while a GoFundMe page set up to help her family has passed £70,000 in donations just a day after it was set up.

More than 4,500 people from 41 different countries have contributed to the fundraising efforts, GoFundMe confirmed.

A number of police vans were seen parked in the surrounding area after the incident, with uniformed officers patrolling the park.

A large section of the area was cordoned off by police tape, and police dogs were also seen at the scene.

The headteacher at Brianna’s school, Birchwood Community High School, said they were “shocked and truly devastated” by her death.

A number of schoolchildren, still in their school uniforms, placed flowers at the police cordon at the entrance to the park on Monday.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To know...